Alton Abridged: Sept. 19, 2017

With proceeds benefiting local domestic violence prevention and victim assistance efforts, the fourth annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk will take place Thursday, Oct. 12.

Participants will gather at 5:30 p.m. at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, where registration will take place. Shuttles will take participants to Ss. Peter and Paul Church for a short presentation and to hear guest speakers before walking back down to the amphitheater. The Marquette Catholic High School Choir will also perform.

The Alton Police Department is coordinating the event again this year.

“The entire event is anticipated to take about 1 1/2 hours,” Police Chief Jake Simmons said. “We have moved it back to the amphitheater and back to October at the request of the participants.”

Registration fees are $10 per walker and can be made in advance at the records office of the Alton Police Department, 1700 E. Broadway. You can also register on site at the event. For more information, email lando@altonpolice.com or call (618) 463-3505, ext. 621.

Second crash at Statehouse Square

For the second time in less than two months, a driver traveling north on College Avenue crashed into the circle’s grounds at Alton’s Statehouse Square near OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center.

A northbound vehicle jumped the curb at approximately 1 p.m. Sept. 14 at Statehouse Square as it entered the circle from Central Avenue. Crossing over the curb, the driver’s vehicle crashed into the electrical pedestal before stopping halfway into the grassy island.

The driver tried to leave the scene in his silver Chrysler 300 but was unsuccessful. He fled the scene on foot but was arrested shortly afterward. The Alton Police Department has identified the driver as Eric Davis, 30, of Alton, and indicated he was issued two citations: improper lane usage and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

A female driver crashed into the circle July 30 in an unrelated incident, causing damage to landscaping blocks and flowerbeds after her brakes failed. Restoration from that damage had begun but was incomplete prior to the Sept. 14 incident.

