Alton Abridged: September 26, 2017

Alton’s Committee of the Whole unanimously approved a resolution at its Sept. 25 meeting that would provide supplemental police services for The Landings at Belle Meadows.

In addition to baseline services already in place, the Alton Police Department would provide additional officers to targeted areas during specific periods to enforce rules and regulations applicable to unauthorized visitors, unauthorized access to structures, disturbances, property damage and parking issues. Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said Belle Meadows would pay the city $5,000 annually for the added services.

Feasibility study proposed for mall TIF district

The committee passed a resolution for a feasibility study to be conducted regarding a proposed tax increment financing district for the Alton Square Mall Redevelopment Project. After much discussion, the resolution passed with a 6-1 vote, with 3rd Ward Alderman Michael Velloff casting the sole dissension. Velloff questioned other council members, Mayor Brant Walker, and department officials regarding how much money the mall has received from the city and where it has been spent.

“Are we just throwing good money after bad?” Velloff asked. “I’m just trying to stop a Jamestown Mall situation.”

In an email response to AdVantage News, Alton Director of Development and Housing Greg Caffey said, “The cost of the study is $32,500 and the entire cost is being borne by the owners of the mall.”

Corporation counselor Jim Schrempf indicated the funds had already been received into the city’s accounts.

James Killion Park restoration committee

The committee unanimously voted in favor of a resolution to establish and fund a restoration committee for James Killion Park.

Proposed initial members to be appointed by the mayor include Heather Van Doker, Jason Harrison, Phil Green, Joyce Elliott, Nathan Keener, Joshua Young, Robyne O’Mara, Lynne Burnett, Jessica Thomas, Steve Thomas, and Richard Holman Sr. City employees or representatives may also be appointed by the mayor as ex-officio members.

Ensuring funds for emergency vehicle replacement

Another agenda item that garnered much discussion before a 7-0 vote in favor of the resolution was regarding what Schrempf described as “a predetermination of policy.” Introduced as a predetermination for future city budgets, a resolution was introduced to ensure that, each year, a minimum of $200,000 is designated for emergency vehicle replacement for Alton’s police and fire departments. These funds would be drawn from the city’s electricity tax revenues.

Sixth Ward Alderwoman Stephanie Elliott expressed concerns about the availability of funds for other budget items, such as street repairs and maintenance, and the city not having the amount at the start of a given year.

Adjusted sewer rates proposed

At the end of a full agenda, council members voted 6-1 in favor of a resolution that would result in an ordinance to adjust the sewer service charges currently paid by city residents. Velloff voted against the resolution.

After the meeting, Schrempf and 1st Ward Alderman Brian Campbell said customers now pay a flat rate regardless of usage. The proposed resolution and resulting ordinance will change this to a base rate for up to a certain amount of gallons used, and a percentage charge assessed for any usage above the base amount. If adopted by the City Council, the new rates would take effect in January 2018.

The City Council will consider all of the measures for approval at its Sept. 27 meeting.

