Alton Aldi store to celebrate grand reopening Friday

This stock photo shows a sign on an Aldi store.

With a quiet reopening of its doors on the first day of May, the Aldi store at 2822 Homer Adams Parkway will celebrate its expanded new look in grand style with festivities at 9 a.m. Friday, May 5.

The new store look is modern, with customer convenience at the heart of its focus while also zeroing in on freshness. Changes include more robust produce, dairy and bakery sections. The company has also made more room for what has proven to be among shoppers’ favorite items. The remodeled store also has open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally friendly features such as energy-saving refrigeration and LED lighting.

“It has been a pleasure to serve the St. Louis community for 40 years,” said Rob Jeffries, O’Fallon division vice president for Aldi. “We know there’s only one way to attract and keep fans: continually providing the highest-quality products while staying true to what our competitors can’t match — everyday low prices.”

Aldi intends to remodel all of its 37 regional stores with investments of more than $49 million as part of its nationwide plan to remodel and expand more than 1,300 stores by 2020.

