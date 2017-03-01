Alton Area Optimist Club honors Students of the Month

Alivia Miller of Alton Middle School and Roman Cross of East Elementary were named as Students of the Month for February by the Alton Area Optimist Club.

The club gives a $25 gift card to the student as well as a $25 donation to a nonprofit organization of the student’s choice.

Alivia Miller, daughter of Jason and Stacey Miller of Alton, is a sixth-grade student at Alton Middle School in the Eagle’s Nest House. Her teachers describe her as a student who demonstrates a love of learning, is extremely hard-working and someone who is always respectful to staff and peers. Alivia also is very involved in extracurricular activities and the community. She runs the AMS cross-country team and is a member of Student Council. Outside of school, she is an active member of the Make-A Wish Foundation. Throughout the year she volunteers by working the Make-A-Wish Ride for Wishes, Walk for Wishes, and she also runs a lemonade stand and donates her profits to this organization.

Roman Cross, son of Anthony and Amie Cross of Alton, is a fifth-grade student in Carla Maly’s and Jen Herring’s class. Roman is described by his teachers as self-motivated, responsible and passionate about learning. During his time at East, he has been on the honor roll and has been selected as Student of the Week. His favorite subjects are math, science and social studies. Outside of school he enjoys playing basketball and football. He also finds time to volunteer for community service projects. Recently he has assisted the Salvation Army with ringing bells and donating toys.