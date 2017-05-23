Alton Area Optimist Club honors Students of the Month

Morgan Palmer of Alton Middle School and Randy Rutherford of the Early Childhood Center are the Alton Area Optimist Club’s Students of the Month for May.

The club gives students a $25 gift card and a $25 donation to a nonprofit organization of the student’s choice.

Morgan, daughter of Anitra Palmer of Alton, is an eighth-grade student at Alton Middle School in the Field Summit House. She is an honor roll student who demonstrates an abundant work ethic. Her teachers characterize her as a very positive person who is extremely cooperative and encouraging to others. Morgan is also very talented: she participates in AMS Chorus, AMS Gospel Chorus and Theatre Club. Outside of school, she volunteers at her church in events such as Loaves and Fishes.

Randy, son of Ron Rutherford of Alton, is a pre-kindergarten student in Kimberly Davis’ class at Eunice Smith Elementary. His teacher characterizes Randy as a very positive student who always has a smile on his face and has a kind word for everyone he meets. Randy also goes out of his way to help others. He volunteers to help in the classroom by caring for the class pet, holding the door for others and cleaning up the floor at the end of the day. Outside of school Randy enjoys playing outside with his friends, building with blocks and learning about bus transportation.

The Alton Area Optimist Club is a youth-oriented community service organization that has been in existence for more than 60 years in the Riverbend. The club sponsors various youth sports teams, supports Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, participates in the Rock Springs Celebration of Lights, Memorial Day Parade, and supports school activities such as poster contests and the Elementary and Middle School Students of the Month. The club is also a yearly sponsor of the First Responder Recognition Dinner. Its biggest activity is the bestowing of several college or trade school scholarships to high school students each year.

