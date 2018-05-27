Alton Area Optimist Club honors Students of the Month

The Alton Area Optimist Club named Kamren Mason-El of Alton Middle School and Ava Sauls of Early Childhood Program as Students of the Month for May.

The club gives a $25 gift card to the student as well as a $25 donation to a nonprofit organization of the student’s choice.

Kamren, daughter of Kristy Mason-El of Alton, is an eighth-grade high honor roll student at Alton Middle School. Her teachers describe her as a student who always strives for excellence and as someone that goes out of her way to make others happy. Kamren has participated in track, cheerleading, math team, and is the vice president of the National Junior Honor Society. Outside of school, she is involved in GLAD, the NAACP, and is a member of a local gospel choir.

Ava Sauls, daughter of Rebecca and Eric Sauls of Alton, is a pre-kindergarten student. Ava is described by her teacher as polite, courteous to everyone she meets and someone who will go out of her way to help others. At school, she enjoys having books read to her, dramatic play activities and using her five senses to explore her environment.

