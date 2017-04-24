Alton Area Optimist Club names Students of the Month

Roselind Owen of Alton Middle School and Annabella Dismang-Jones of the Motivational Achievement Center were named as Students of the Month for April by the Alton Area Optimist Club.

The club gives a $25 gift card to the student as well as a $25 donation to a nonprofit organization of the student’s choice.

Roselind, a seventh-grader at Alton Middle School in the Mississippi House, is the daughter of Meredith Harris of Alton. She is a high honor roll student who demonstrates an abundant work ethic. Her teachers characterize her as a very positive person who is extremely dependable and always willing to help others. Roselind is also very musical. She participates in both the Honors Chorus and Honors Band. Outside of school, Roselind takes ballet, tap, jazz and modern dance lessons and participates in a martial arts program.

Annabella, a seventh-grade student at the Motivational Achievement Center, is the daughter of Linda Harbaugh of Alton. Her teacher characterizes her as a strong student and a good friend to her peers. One of her favorite activities is to help teach younger students. Annabella is also attending high school enrichment classes with upper classmen.

The club is a youth-oriented community service organization that has been in existence for more than 60 years in the Riverbend. It sponsors youth sports teams, supports Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, participates in the Rock Springs Celebration of Lights and Memorial Day Parade, and supports school activities such as poster contests and the Elementary and Middle School Students of the Month. The club is also a yearly sponsor of the First Responder Recognition Dinner. Its biggest activity is the bestowing of college or trade school scholarships to high school students each year.

