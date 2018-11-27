Alton Area Optimist Club names Students of the Month

Optimist Club

The Alton Area Optimist Club named Michael Collman of Alton Middle School and Aden Williams of Lovejoy Elementary the Students of the Month for November.

The club gives a $25 gift card to the student as well as a $25 donation to a nonprofit organization of the student’s choice.

Michael, the son of Heather Embry of Alton, is a seventh-grade honor roll student at Alton Middle School. According to his teachers, he exemplifies the characteristics of an Optimist. He treats every person with kindness and respect and makes his friends feel they are valued. Michael is a member of the student council, drama club and plays in the band. Beyond his school activities, he has worked hard to collect money for Middle East missionaries and enjoys working with younger children at his church.

Aden, the son of Jeremy and Tiffany Williams of Alton, is a second-grade student in Jackie Good’s class at Lovejoy Elementary School. Good describes Aden as excellent role model because of his strong character, leadership skills and desire to help others. He volunteers to work with special needs students and assists the custodian with picking up litter around the school. When he is not at school, Aden enjoys playing baseball, helping his dad rebuild a custom car and assisting his grandmother with walking her dog.

The Alton Area Optimist Club is a youth-oriented community service organization that has been in existence for more than 60 years. The club sponsors youth sports teams, supports Boys and Girls Scouts, participates in Alton’s Christmas Wonderland at Rock Spring Park and the Memorial Day parade, and supports school activities such as poster contests and the Elementary and Middle School Students of the Month. The club is also a yearly sponsor of the First Responder Recognition Dinner. Its biggest activity is the bestowing of college or trade school scholarships to high school students each year.

