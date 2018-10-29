Alton Area Optimist Club recognizes two students

Optimist Club

Azure Hall of Alton Middle School and Daija Merrifield of West Elementary were named as Students of the Month for October by the Alton Area Optimist Club.

The club gives a $25 gift card to the student as well as a $25 donation to a nonprofit organization of the student’s choice.

Hall is an eighth-grade student at Alton Middle School. He is a member of the National Junior Honor Society, band, and he has participated in the Science Olympiad. According to his teachers, he treats every person with kindness and respect. He is always pleasant, uses manners and makes sure his work is completed to the best of his abilities. He demonstrates politeness inside the classroom and is focused on school and extracurricular activities. He is also described by his peers as friendly and always happy.

Merrifield is a fifth-grade student in Maria Scott’s class at West Elementary School. According to her teacher, she exhibits outstanding leadership skills and is an excellent role model for her peers. Her teacher also noted her empathy and compassion for those in need are admirable. She tutors a couple of family members on Tuesdays and Thursdays, in addition to volunteering her time to tutor students at the YWCA. She is a straight A student who really enjoys math. When she is not studying or assisting others, she enjoys playing the clarinet and violin.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter