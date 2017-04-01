Alton author overcomes

As Alton author Darrin Williams says, “If you have been through nothing, then you can’t tell anyone anything.” And in his case, he has been through enough to have a story or two to tell.

“The Comeback,” written as Williams’ first book and as his “tell-all,” was released in October. It chronicles Williams’ life from boyhood to present as the man once known Slugger Roo undergoes a complete reformation from the life of a gangbanger and drug dealer to one who fully established his belief and trust in God.

Williams will host his first book-signing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at New Beginnings with Roo Barbershop, 1842 E. Broadway in Alton.

But even the scheduling of the book-signing, after “The Comeback” was released last fall, was something Williams would have to lean hard on his faith to finally bring to life.

On the week the book was released, Williams said his bike broke down and his wallet was stolen. Just a few weeks later, he had a cycling accident that broke his collarbone, leaving him down for about two months. In February, he was T-boned in an automobile accident but managed to escape — “thank God with no injuries,” he said.

To add to the obstacles along the way, the original choice for the book-signing venue, Family Christian Bookstore, recently began liquidation as a part of its nationwide closing, forcing Williams to find a new place for the book-signing.

“I believe that as you do good, things will always try to keep a good man down, but you have to continue to fight back with faith,” Williams said of the challenges of getting to this point with his book and in life overall.

For information, visit Williams’ website. Books will be available for purchase at the signing.

fightwithmyfaith.com

