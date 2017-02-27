Alton candidate to conduct seventh public gathering

ALTON — Alton mayoral candidate Scott Dixon will hold his seventh weekly “coffee hour” this weekend to meet with voters, explain his platform and answer questions.

The event will run from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Maeva’s Café, 1320 Milton Road in Alton.

Dixon has been holding his weekly Saturday morning “coffee hours” at local restaurants. The events are open to the public.

“My campaign has been focused on listening to the people, and this is one way I can make myself available on a regular basis so I can listen to their ideas and concerns,” Dixon said.

Dixon’s sixth weekly “coffee hour” took place Feb. 25 at Tiffany Inn’s Cafe on Broadway.

In addition to the weekly “coffee hours,” Dixon has continued to meet with local leaders and community volunteers, and go door-to-door, as part of a comprehensive plan to learn about the priorities of his fellow Altonians.

