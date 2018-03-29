Alton City Council bans kratom

Alton City Council members passed a new ordinance Wednesday banning the possession and sale of the botanical substance, Mitragyna speciosa, commonly referred to as kratom.

According to an Alton Police Department press release, kratom is new to the area and sold in some stores locally, but the drug is not new. The Food and Drug Administration has been researching this substance for several years following claims the drug could help with opioid addiction, but no evidence to support those claims has been established. In fact, the FDA advised the drug has similar effects to narcotics like opioids and carries similar risks of abuse, addiction and, in some cases, death.

An FDA public health advisory about kratom released Nov. 14, 2017, says it is “a controlled substance in 16 countries, including two of its native countries of origin, Thailand and Malaysia, as well as Australia, Sweden and Germany. Kratom is also banned in several states, specifically Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Tennessee, and Wisconsin and several others have pending legislation to ban it.”

The exact verbiage of the ordinance is as follows:

Title 7

Chapter 15

Kratom Prohibited

7-15-1: PURPOSES: This chapter is enacted to protect, preserve and promote the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of the City of Alton by prohibiting the possession, distribution or delivery of any substance containing Kratom as hereinafter defined, it being the specific finding of the City of Alton that such substances have a dangerous effect upon anyone using said substances and have no practical medicinal or beneficial purposes.

7-15-2: DEFINITIONS: When used in this chapter, the following words have the meanings as hereinafter provided;

DELIVER: the actual, constructive, or attempted transfer from one person to another of Kratom, whether or not there is an agency relationship, and includes a sale;

DISTRIBUTE: to deliver other than by administering or dispensing Kratom;

KRATOM: includes any product, material, compound, mixture or preparation containing any quantity of the following substances having a stimulant effect on the central nervous system, 7-Hydroxymitragynine, Mitragynine, and Epicatechin;

POSSESS: means with the knowledge of the presence and nature of a substance, either actually or constructively to be in control of a substance. A person has actual possession if he has the substance on his person or within easy reach and convenient control. A person who, although not in actual possession, has the power and intention at a given time to exercise dominion or control over the substance either directly or through another person or persons is in constructive possession of it.

7-15-3: GENERAL PROHIBITION: It shall be unlawful for any person to possess, distribute or deliver any substance containing Kratom as defined in this chapter.

“The Alton Police support the City Council’s decision to ban kratom and will begin enforcement of this ordinance immediately,” the press release states.

