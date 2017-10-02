Alton concert to benefit Meals on Wheels

ALTON — Country artist Michael Dale and the Desert Wine Band, along with The Harmans, will perform Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater for Senior Services Plus’ eighth annual Feed the Need benefit concert for Meals on Wheels.

Meals on Wheels is a program that allows low-income and at-risk senior citizens to receive 33 percent of their daily nutrition and remain living in their own homes. SSP caters to 22 townships throughout Madison and St. Clair counties for over the past nine years. Meals on Wheels has provided citizens with 1.1 million meals, feeding more than 7,000 homebound seniors.

“It is such a crucial time in the lives of the Meals on Wheels recipients where they have to depend on others for their daily meals along with other daily tasks,” Associate Executive Director Theresa Collins said. “The annual Feed the Need concert is a way for the community to give back to the seniors who have given so much to the community already while enjoying a great country concert.”

Collins can tell many stories where individuals would beg her for more food on deliveries because that one delivery was their only source of food for the week. The program is not only beneficial for nutritional reasons but also for socialization and safety concerns. Often, the delivery is the recipient’s only interaction with another person and because of this it is not rare for a Meals on Wheels driver to find an injured citizen who has not received help.

“It’s my survival food,” William Bono of Alton said of Meals on Wheels.

Admission for the concert is free.

For information about the organization or this event, visit seniorservicesplus.org or call (618) 465-3298.

