Alton Corps reaches star-lighting finale

Tree of Lights co-chairs Mark and Mary Cousley announced to a capacity crowd that the Alton Corps will be able to Light Their Star, signifying the local Corps once again reached its red kettle goal.

“We can’t possibly thank each person, organization, and business enough,” Mark Cousley said. “As we can see from this capacity crowd, it is not a one-man show, but rather a community coming together for a common goal.”

“We are so very pleased that as a result of this successful Red Kettle/Tree of Lights Campaign, that individuals in our community with the greatest need will be able to receive the services that they are seeking,” Mary Cousley said.

With the kettle total about $1,000 shy two weeks ago, the kettle team decided to launch a Counter Kettle Blitz to make up the difference and ensure that the Tree of Lights star would be lit in 2017.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the community coming together as a team to make this year’s goal a reality,” Kettle Coordinator Greg Gelzinnis said. “When our Counter Kettle Blitz ended, along with additional community contributions, our total has reached $95,089.”

“We want to continue to support our colleagues in the St. Louis Division as they strive to achieve their goals as well,” Lt. Stephen Reinier said. “The overall campaign will come to an end on Wednesday, Jan. 31, and anyone wishing to make a contribution may still do so at stlsalvationarmy.org.”

Social Service Awards were presented by Emergency Social Services Director Holly Allen in the following categories: Volunteers — Alton Middle School Student Council and Argosy Casino; Toy Donation Superstars — United Way Community Christmas, Menasha Corp., and Mungenast Toyota; Food Donation Superstars — Dream Home Realty, Jimmy John’s, and Simmons Hanly Conroy; and Social Service Partners — Centerstone and Molina Health Care. Volunteer of the Year Award Winner was Virginia Bell and the Christmas Volunteer of the Year was Carolyn Denton.

Gelzinnis presented Red Kettle Awards to: Large Business Winner — Alton Memorial Hospital; Small Business Winner — Landmark Real Estate; Faith-Based Winner — East Alton First United Methodist Church; First Responders – Roxana police and fire departments; Banks & Credit Union Winner — Liberty Bank; and Service Club Winner — Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club. Special All-Star Bell Ringer aprons were presented to Tommy Cahill, Kathy Wittich, Carl Becker, and Julie Ohley. A special Bell Ringer Anniversary Award was presented to Dane Rockafellow for his 20 years of bell-ringing and for donating more than 70 hours of bell-ringing to the 2017 campaign. It was also a big day for Roxana High School, as it was the winner of the Red Kettle High School Challenge and dethroned the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club after nine consecutive years of winning the Big Red Kettle Bell Ringer Award with a total raised of $7,238.

“This is a remarkable accomplishment for the Riverbend community,” Advisory Council Chairman Kevin Botterbush said. “The Alton Corps has been serving the area for over 129 years and with an effort like this, the future looks bright for another 129.”

The Alton Corps will host its first trivia night on Friday, March 2. Tables may be reserved by calling Melissa at (618) 465-7764. The cost per table is $120 and each table can have a maximum of eight players. Proceeds will benefit the Alton Corp’s social service programs.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter