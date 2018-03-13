Alton couple joins forces with casino for shelter donation

ALTON — Derrick and Kathleen Richardson of Alton and Joelle Shearin, vice president and general manager of Argosy Casino Alton, have teamed up to purchase and donate much-needed items to Oasis Women’s Center.

“I reached out to Margarette Trushel, executive director of Oasis Women’s Center, to see if there was anything they could use at the center, and she gave me a list,” Derrick Richardson said.

“We give back to the Alton community in a number of ways; helping those in need is the best way in my book,” he said. “We will continue to do our part to make Alton better.”

“For nearly 27 years, Argosy Casino Alton and our employees have been involved in many area charities,” Shearin said. “Oasis Women’s Center is a great organization that helps many women and families in our region. We have started a program called Argosy Cares, where our employees nominate charities each month that they would like to see the casino donate to. It is extremely rewarding to be able to assist the organizations that our team members are passionate about.”

The items will be delivered Monday, March 19.

