Alton couple wins Junior League bowling event

ALTON | Jolene Sherman and her husband, Nathan, of Alton took first place in the Junior League of Greater Alton’s fifth annual bowling fundraiser June 16 at Bowl Haven Lanes.

Second place was awarded to Maggie and Mike Kohl of Godfrey and third place went to John Shansey and his bowling partner.

New this year, the event was open to children and families. Three games and shoe rental were provided by Bowl Haven Lanes, and bumpers were available for children (and less-talented adults). The format was team-focused scotch doubles, where players alternate shots. Trophies and prizes were awarded to the top teams, and many other attendees went home smiling as winners of basket raffles, 50/50, heads or tails, and a hula hoop contest.

The Junior League expressed gratitude to its top-level Strike Sponsors: Angela McDowell Counseling Services, Bethalto Animal Clinic, Dr. Frank C. Bemis & Associates, Jill Tueth Fairy Tale Concierge, and Walton | Telken Injury Attorneys; and second-tier Spare Sponsors: Amy Hillery Landmark Realty, Parrot Heads of the Riverbend, and State Street Market. They are also appreciative of donations received from Bowl Haven Lanes, Edison’s Entertainment, Lewis and Clark Community College, Mary Kay by Nicole Fiedler, Old Bakery Beer Company, Riverbender Community Center, Sammie’s Sandwiches, Scentsy by Stacy Baca, St. Louis Cardinals, and Taco Bell.

“We were so glad to see families spending quality time together and having fun for a great cause,” said Jama Fabry, the league’s communications and bowling chair. “I’d like to thank all of our members and amazing community supporters who helped this event come together.”

Proceeds support programs throughout the area benefiting women and children. The league hosts fundraisers each year to support the organization’s efforts, which include training and empowering women leaders through volunteerism in the community, including the recent Bucket Brigade and First Presbyterian Church’s Saturday Café.

