Alton Craft Beer Week to fuse brews and food

Grab your friends and head out to Alton and Grafton for an epic craft beer experience during the third annual Alton Craft Beer Week April 7-14.

Eleven restaurants have whipped up beer-tastic special recipes highlighting craft beer during this year’s eight day event. Participating restaurants include Bluff City Grill, Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge, Gentelin’s on Broadway, Germania Brew Haus, Grafton Winery & Brewhaus, Great Rivers Tap & Grill, Hops House at Argosy Casino Alton, Morrison’s Irish Pub, Old Bakery Beer Company, The Perfect 10 Pub & Grill, and Tony’s Restaurant & Third Street Café.

Pair a new pineapple-infused tropical IPA with pulled pork tacos at Old Bakery Beer Company. Or sample soft pretzels and beer brat bites with three beer cheeses at Grafton Winery and Brewhaus. These are just a few examples of creative beer-infused meals and beer pairing specials available during Craft Beer Week.

“Keep the glass” specials will also be available at the restaurants. The glasses feature the Alton Craft Beer logo on one side and the participating restaurant’s logo on the other. Each restaurant has a different glass, so be sure to collect them all.

While sampling new craft beer-infused meals, pick up the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Craft Beer Passport. Developed to help celebrate the growing interest in Illinois and Missouri craft beers, the passport directs craft beer connoisseurs to 14 locations for craft beer experiences. Those 21 and older are eligible to receive a passport which they can take to participating restaurants and taverns for a passport stamp. Purchase is required for a stamp. Once six stamps are collected, passports can be redeemed at the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St., Alton, for a Craft Beer Connoisseur bottle opener. Passports will be available at participating businesses.

The success of the first Alton Craft Beer Week in November 2016 prompted organizers to develop a spring event.

“Craft Beer Week was created to celebrate the craft beer scene at the local level,” said Brett Stawar, president and CEO of the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau. “People are really passionate about their craft beer and we want them to be aware we have some great locally brewed beer here, as well as Illinois and Missouri favorite craft brews on tap.”

For more information, visit the website or Facebook page.

