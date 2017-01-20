Alton Electoral Board reviews objections to mayoral candidacy

× Expand Photo by Melissa Meske Wood River attorney Shari Murphy and Alton mayoral candidate Dan Rauschkolb present a motion to strike and dismiss the objections filed by Alton resident Patrick Schwarte and fellow mayoral candidate hopeful Joshua Young to the members of the City of Alton’s Electoral Board in a hearing on Friday, Jan. 20, at City Hall.

ALTON — The continuance of the city of Alton’s Electoral Board hearing was held Friday morning in the council chambers at City Hall.

The purpose was to consider objections petitioners Patrick Schwarte and Joshua Young have filed against the nominating papers of Dan Rauschkolb to appear on the April 4 ballot for the office of mayor.

Predictions of an ice storm closed City Hall on Jan. 13, when the continuance originally was scheduled to occur. The hearing had been first introduced Jan. 5. At the end of the Jan. 20 proceedings, a date was set for 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, for the board to reconvene in the council chambers at City Hall to issue a ruling and make a final decision.

Schwarte and Young filed their objections against Rauschkolb’s filing as an independent candidate for mayor on Dec. 19 after Rauschkolb filed Nov. 28 as a Democratic candidate for mayor. They argue it is against state statute for a candidate to change party affiliations to appear as a candidate for office on the ballot.

Both Rauschkolb and Young initially had submitted paperwork as Democratic candidates for mayor of Alton, but their paperwork ended up not being certified by City Clerk Mary Boulds after a required document was missing from their candidate packets.

Wood River attorney Shari Murphy accompanied Rauschkolb as representative for him as respondent. Schwarte and Young, as petitioners, each appeared before the board without additional representation. Alton’s corporation counselor, Jim Schrempf, represented the legal interests of the members of the board, presiding over the proceedings in an advisory role.

Aldermen Charles Brake and Gary Fleming, along with Boulds, comprised the board for the proceedings.

Given their self-representation, Schrempf asked Young and Schwarte if they were prepared to move forward. Young responded by saying, “I’m not a lawyer; I’m just not ready.” Schwarte replied that he was ready. Rauschkolb also indicated he was ready to move forward. Schrempf decided to move the proceedings forward, advising Young he had been given ample time to obtain representation.

Murphy, on behalf of Rauschkolb, has filed a motion to strike and dismiss Schwarte and Young’s objections.

In regard to Young’s objection, the motion to strike and dismiss was based on Young’s failure to provide a residential address as a part of his objection filing. According to state statute, 10 ILCS 5/10-8, an objector’s petition must give the party’s name and residence address.

In consideration of this, Schrempf recommended the objection filed by Young be dismissed. Board members unanimously approved the dismissal of Young’s objection. After the proceeding was over, Young said he was upset by the technicality.

Schrempf also recommended reserving a ruling on Schwarte’s objection until stipulations were considered in terms of evidence to be presented. Schrempf and the board produced copies of Rauschkolb’s candidacy paperwork filed Dec. 19 for him to run as an independent. Murphy objected them as being admitted into evidence, as well as copies of the nominating papers filed by Rauschkolb on Nov. 28 to run as a Democratic candidate that were presented by Schrempf and the board.

Murphy’s objection was to the board providing these documents for filing as evidence, rather than Schwarte.

“Mr. Schwarte should have brought these,” Murphy said. When asked for his input by Schrempf, Schwarte said, “I believe they should be admitted. I have a copy of Dan’s statement of candidacy as a Democrat.”

Schwarte then submitted those copies to be considered as evidence, to which Murphy objected because they were not “secured along the usual chain” and should have been included in the original objection filing.

In the end, Schwarte’s documentation of Rauschkolb’s nominating papers as a Democratic candidate were admitted into evidence, after Boulds certifying them as “true and accurate” copies. Directed to Schwarte, Schrempf also stated “this board cannot act as your attorney” and said he (Schrempf) would only be advising as to matters of procedure, if needed.

On behalf of Rauschkolb, Murphy outlined objections to Schrempf informing the chambers of Schwarte’s basis for his argument against Rauschkolb’s candidacy as an independent by referring to the precedent case Schwarte based his objection upon.

“Mr. Schwarte needs to make his own arguments,” Murphy said.

Rauschkolb’s attorney went on to argue that Schwarte had not clearly articulated his objection argument, to which Schrempf replied that he felt that Schwarte had.

The motion to strike and dismiss filed by Rauschkolb in response to Schwarte’s objection was based on “at least two reasons,” according to Murphy, which were Schwarte’s failure to state what his interest is and his failure to fully state the nature of his objection. Repeatedly throughout the hearing, Murphy raised objections to the board and its counsel’s actions of providing evidentiary documents, saying “we object to the board supplying paperwork that was not included by Mr. Schwarte in his objection filing.”

Murphy also indicated that, without articulation of his objection argument given by Schwarte himself, “the board is left to speculate, and I think that’s inappropriate.”

During Friday morning’s proceeding, in regard to his reason for filing his objection to Rauschkolb’s intent to run for Alton mayor as an independent, Schwarte said, “ I saw what I perceived as an injustice and brought it to the attention of the city clerk.”

After all parties agreed that they had nothing else to present, the hearing concluded, setting a date and time to reconvene for Jan. 26. When asked what the respondent’s thoughts were on the outcome of the hearing, Murphy said, “While my client has no comment himself, I would say we’re surely going to do the right thing. Otherwise, we may visit the judicial circuit.”

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter