Alton enforcement campaign to focus on school zones

ALTON — The Alton Police Department is reminding the community that school will be back in session starting Aug. 16, with some schools having student orientation.

“As part of our commitment to the public’s safety, the Alton Police Department, in partnership with the Illinois State Police, will be conducting an enforcement campaign which is aimed at school zones around the city,” a police department news release states.

Alton officers will be looking for drivers using mobile devices, speeding in school zones, illegally passing school buses, failing to yield at crosswalks, and any other violations that endanger schoolchildren on their way to and from school.

Distracted driving is a major public safety issue and it is illegal to operate a vehicle in Illinois using hand-held cellphones while driving in school and construction zones.

“The goal of the Alton Police Department is to get voluntary compliance from the public so officers do not have to issue citations,” the press release states. “The Alton Police Department would like to wish the students, school personnel and community a great and safe school year!”

