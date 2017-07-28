Alton Exchange Club donates last check

ALTON — Alton Exchange Club members wrote their last check to a local nonprofit at their final meeting.

After serving the Alton area, they finally decided it was time to shut down their doors. For their final meeting, the group invited Erin Bickle, executive director of the local nonprofit Refuge, to speak and handed her a check for $6,000.

“Our mission has always been to look out for our youth; that includes ensuring they have a safe environment to learn and grow up in, and that’s why we were really impressed with the work Refuge does in our community,” said Roger Queen, Alton Exchange Club president. “After reading about Refuge in the newspaper, I knew it was a worthwhile program and we had to help them out.”

Back in 1976, the national president of the Exchange Club set up centers throughout the nation to work with families in need to prevent child abuse.

“My eyes filled up with tears as they handed me the check,” Bickle said. “Their dedication in making sure the youth are looked after and have a safe environment to thrive in motivates me even more to do the work we do, and that’s to keep children in a healthy environment.”

Bickle said people typically parent how they were parented until they learn a different way. Refuge helps break that cycle with weekly child and family therapy sessions and 10-week parent education classes.

“We’ve been serving the Alton area for more than 90 years, so it’s sad to close our doors,” Queen said. “However, learning about programs like Refuge makes us realize the community will continue some of the most important values the Exchange Club represents, and that’s looking after our youth.”

Refuge is in the Riverbend Family Ministries office at 131 E. Ferguson Ave. in downtown Wood River. For information, call (618) 251-9790.

