Alton experiences growing pains

ALTON | Wednesday’s regularly scheduled Alton City Council meeting lasted nearly 90 minutes, which is “irregular” for council meetings. With a five-page agenda and a lengthy list of speakers, the council chambers were at capacity with a host of public commentary waiting to target two controversial topics.

Ultimately approved with a unanimous council vote, one heated topic was that of the annexation of 286 acres west of Fosterburg Road and the city’s public works building. The acres are north of Harris Lane and Interstate 255. A public hearing took place Aug. 22 regarding the annexation and was reconvened at the Sept. 12 council meeting.

Speaking in opposition to the proposed annexation were Foster Township attorney Rene Butler, as well as Foster Township resident Todd Clark and property owner Mark Vantrease. Clark and Vantrease said they enjoyed living in a rural area outside of Alton and would lose many of the freedoms they have as property owners if annexed.

Also speaking in opposition was Ken Sherer, president of the Illinois Boots and Saddle Club on Harris Lane. Sherer expressed concerns about complaints that could come from neighbors about noise from events they hold at the club if the 286 acres are developed.

“People might try to run us out, like they did Godfrey Speedway,” Sherer said.

Foster Township Trustee Amy Elik questioned the financial responsibility the city would take on with the annexation plan, including the eventual city installation of sanitary sewer lines throughout the acreage. Elik also expressed concern about why the annexation was being pushed through now when it has been in the works for more than 10 years, when both Manns and city officials have indicated there are no current plans for development.

“This agreement is committing Alton to a lot of money,” Elik said. “Why would Alton commit to run sewer lines to a flood zone? Why is it so important to commit to this amount of money right now?”

The annexation has been zoned as M-2, defined as a manufacturing district, according to Corporation Counselor Jim Schrempf. Schrempf explained the expedient annexation was so Illinois American Water can add the property to its application now before the Illinois Commerce Commission to purchase Alton’s sewer system and treatment facility.

Also met with opposition was a proposed ordinance to vacate a portion of Easton Street. The request had been made so Marquette Catholic High School students could more safely cross Easton Street to access the school’s STEM Center, which is in the former Miller’s Mutual building.

The Rev. Amy Brooks of the neighboring First Unitarian Church spoke first in opposition of this ordinance, citing concerns about access to the church’s accessible entrance if this part of the street is closed. Joining her to speak were church Treasurer Robin Crane and Trustee Phillip Embree.

Todd Adamitis, representing Alton Encore Properties LLC, which owns the former Miller’s Mutual property, agreed with Schrempf and the council’s recommendation to lay over the ordinance until the Sept. 26 council meeting so a dialogue with the church could be completed.