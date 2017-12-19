Alton exploring options for wastewater treatment

Alton’s Committee of the Whole will recommend to the Alton City Council that it move forward in soliciting requests for proposals for the possible sale of the city’s wastewater treatment plant when the council meets Wednesday.

The resolution was approved at the Dec. 18 committee meeting, but not without debate before the vote was taken. In a phone interview Tuesday, City Clerk Mary Boulds said there was “a little shake-up from that one.”

With 3rd Ward Alderman Michael Velloff and 4th Ward Alderwoman Tammy Smith absent, the committee’s vote went with four in favor of the resolution, one in dissension. Sixth Ward Alderwoman Stephanie Elliott voted against the resolution. Elliott questioned selling the city’s wastewater treatment plant to a private vendor and the consequences that would result, including for city employees.

Mayor Brant Walker responded to Elliott’s questioning, saying this was a step in a process to explore all options and may never actually come into fruition.

In a written statement released by Walker earlier in December, the mayor stated: “The city of Alton provides wastewater collection and treatment service to 11,456 connections in the city. The city’s wastewater treatment plant also serves as a regional facility that treats wastewater for an estimated 26,000 customers located not only in Alton but also Godfrey, Wood River, Bethalto, Rosewood Heights, Cottage Hills, Meadowbrook and Moro.

“For several years, the city is facing a need to invest significant capital in the infrastructure of the plant and the collection system due to federal mandates. In 1994, the city was notified that the Illinois EPA required the separation of the combined sanitary and storm sewer lines and this long-delayed infrastructure investment is now estimated to cost the city between $45-$50 million.

“Unfortunately, we are forced to raise the service charges to the users of the system. I have and will continue to explore all possible options to lower the impact of these costs on our residents and businesses and to pursue prudent financial planning for the needs of our city.

“With that being said, I have recommended that the City Council act on a resolution to request proposals as a means of determining whether there is interest in purchasing our wastewater system by a qualified utility and to establish a fair value for our wastewater assets should we determine it is appropriate to sell those assets.

“After we have received responses to our request for proposals, we will be in a position to determine the best path forward in the first quarter of 2018.

“Until we can assess the interest of public utilities in acquiring and operating our wastewater system, no decision on this issue can be reasonably made.”

During a phone interview Tuesday afternoon, wastewater treatment plant manager Steve Gibson confirmed the city would simply be exploring options if requests for proposals are solicited for purchase of the plant at 19 Chessen Lane.

When asked how many vendors would be solicited for proposals, Gibson said, “There would not be a targeted list. Whomever responds to the advertisement would be considered. The whole process could take up to a year or more.”

He also said Illinois American Water has previously, and publicly, expressed an interest in purchasing the plant.

As for the work under way between the city, EcoEngineers and Bartlett and West regarding the possible development of a resource recovery facility at the wastewater treatment plant, Gibson confirmed the project’s work would continue.

“We will still need an answer on the viability of a resource recovery facility prior to making any decision on the possible sale of the wastewater treatment plan,” he said. “I would think a buyer would want to know this. Otherwise, they might be buying a number of buildings out here that wouldn’t be needed.”

