Alton farmers market to open May 13

ALTON — The 2017 season of the Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market will begin earlier than usual on May 13 in the parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street through Oct. 14.

The market will operate from 8 a.m. until noon every Saturday morning and on Wednesday evenings from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The Night Market, which began last year, will be 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays from June 1 through the end of September in the warehouse behind Elijah P’s Burgers & Brews, 401 Piasa St. Shoppers and vendors will enjoy live music, food and beverages on the outdoor patio.

Shoppers will find a wide selection of locally grown seasonal fruits and vegetables, including heirloom varieties and organically grown crops. Produce will be available, along with grass-fed beef, pasture-raised poultry, farm-fresh eggs, local honey, hot or iced coffee, fresh bread and other baked goods. Fresh-cut flowers, potted plants, and a large assortment of hand-crafted artwork such as pottery, stained glass, soap, candles and woodworking items will be sold.

This year marks the 25th season of the market, organized by Alton Main Street as part of the organization’s efforts to revitalize Alton’s downtown historic district. The events feature products that are handmade or homegrown within a 50-mile radius. New vendors are welcome; registration fees are $12 for Saturdays and $5 for either weeknight option. Discounted seasonal rates are also available.

Live entertainment, artist demonstrations and other special activities have been scheduled every Saturday throughout the season. Donation-based yoga will be offered from 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. with River Bend Yoga instructor Tamika Jackson on most Saturdays.

Activity schedule

May 13 — Power Wheels Derby Car Racetrack for kids

May 20 — Tailgate Sale with Alton Park & Recreation

May 27 — Dynamic Martial Arts demonstration

June 3 — Live music from Number2Combo

June 10 — Artist demonstration: Zentangle with Lynn Carter

June 17 — Artist demonstration: pottery wheel with Jim Linksvayer

June 24 — Artist demonstration: painting with Brooke Lobb-Peipert

July 1 — Live music From Hideous Gentlemen

July 8 — Punch and Judy puppet show with Blaque Berry Puppets

July 15 — Artist demonstration: coffee painting with Eric Stauffer

July 22 — Christmas in July, visit with Santa while he’s on vacation from the North Pole!

July 29 — Artist demonstration: origami with Taeko Wogi

Aug. 5 — Live music From Happenstance celebrating National Farmers Market Week

Aug. 12 — Artist demonstration: knitting with Sally Kirbach

Aug. 19 — Artist demonstration: pottery wheel with Bob Sancamper

Aug. 26 — Pilates with Dr. Kristina Bemis at 10 a.m.

Sept. 2 — Live music from Nancy Lippincott & Friends

Sept. 9 — Health fair with Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation

Sept. 16 — Shop the Market with Dr. Katie for healthy food preparation tips

Sept. 23 — Canine Carnival with SNIP Alliance

Sept. 30 — Tailgate sale with Alton Park & Recreation

Oct. 7 — Live music from The House Band

Oct. 14 — Pumpkin painting with Party on Broadway

Alton Main Street aims to improve access to healthy food thanks to the Illinois EBT Wireless Project grant funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, will be accepted by many vendors. The goal is to boost the sale of Illinois-grown food and provide low-income residents with access to fresh produce by enabling farmers markets to accept federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. Starting in July, Senior Services Plus will be distributing senior nutrition coupons at the Saturday market, which are vouchers for $25 worth of free produce to seniors 60 and older who fit income guidelines. For information, call Senior Services Plus at (618) 465-3298.

At the markets, anything homegrown or handmade by the vendor is welcome to be sold. Anyone interested in becoming a vendor is encouraged to visit the events page of DowntownAlton.com to register. Pre-registration is not required; vendors simply show up one hour prior to start time to be directed to their booth space. You can receive reminders on what produce is in season, plus upcoming entertainment and activities, at facebook.com/AltonFarmersMarket or on the Twitter account @AltonMarket.

