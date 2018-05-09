Alton farmers market to open Saturday

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Andrew Dobson × 2 of 2 Expand Guests mingle at the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market. Prev Next

ALTON | The 2018 season of the Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market is starting Mother’s Day weekend on Saturday, May 12, in the parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street.

The market will be in session from 8 a.m. until noon Saturdays through Oct. 20. The Wednesday evening market will run from 4-7 p.m. from June 6 through Sept. 26.

Shoppers will find a wide selection of locally grown seasonal fruits and vegetables, including heirloom varieties and organically grown crops. Produce will be available, along with grass-fed beef, pasture-raised poultry, farm fresh eggs, local honey, hot or iced coffee, fresh bread and other baked goods. In addition, fresh cut flowers, potted plants, and a large assortment of hand-crafted artwork such as pottery, stained glass, soap, candles, and woodworking items will be sold.

This year marks the 26th season of the market, organized by Alton Main Street as part of the organization’s efforts to revitalize the Downtown Alton historic district. The events feature products that are handmade or homegrown within a 50-mile radius. New vendors are welcome; registration fees are $12 for Saturdays and $5 for either weeknight option. Discounted seasonal rates are also available.

Live entertainment, artist demonstrations, and other special activities have been scheduled every Saturday throughout the season. The schedule is as follows:

May 12: Test your pitching speed with Bristowplex

May 19: Yoga with Sasha Bassett at 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

May 26: Tailgate Sale

June 2: Live music from Crossriver

June 9: Artist Demo: Painting with Karman Fairless

June 16: Artist Demo: Pottery Wheel with Bob Sancamper

June 23: Artist Demo: Stitching with Lillian Bates

June 30: Soccer Tennis with Principia College Soccer

July 7: Live music from Happenstance, plus an educational booth about urban chicken farming

July 14: Christmas in July, visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, plus an art activity with Jacoby Arts Center

July 21: Theatrical preview of the play “Andy” from 3 Purple Coats Productions, and Artist Demo: Yarn Bombing with Laura Blair

July 28: Free Goat Yoga with River Bend Yoga & Horseshoe Cross Farms

Aug. 4: Artist Demo: Origami with Taeko Wogi

Aug. 11: Celebrating National Farmers Market Week: antique tractors, children’s “make and take” slime activity, plus live music from Nancy Lippincott

Aug. 18: Art activity with Jacoby Arts Center

Aug. 25: Artist Demo: English Paper Piecing and Quilting with Debbie Wienman

Sept. 1: Live music from Lauren Waters

Sept. 8: Health Fair with Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation

Sept. 15: Live music from Goodbye Again

Sept. 22: Artist Demo: Acrylics with Christina MacMorran

Sept. 29: Canine Carnival with SNIP Alliance

Oct. 6: Live music from Jim on Keys

Oct. 13: Visit with a live unicorn with It’s Raining Zen

Oct. 20: Tailgate Sale

Alton Main Street aims to improve access to healthy food thanks to the Illinois EBT Wireless Project grant funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, which were formerly known as LINK or food stamps, will be accepted by many vendors. SNAP recipients are encouraged to visit the info booth and swipe their cards to use their benefits for locally grown produce. When doing so, Alton Main Street will double their dollars, giving shoppers twice the buying power for fresh fruits and vegetables. The goal is to boost the sale of Illinois-grown food and provide low-income residents with access to fresh produce.

Starting in July, Senior Services Plus will distribute senior nutrition coupons at the Saturday Market, which are vouchers for $25 worth of free produce to seniors 60-plus who fit income guidelines. For more information on that program, contact SSP at (618) 465-3298.

At the markets, anything homegrown or handmade by the vendor is welcome to be sold. Anyone interested in becoming a vendor is encouraged to visit the Events page of Alton Main Street’s website to register. Pre-registration is not required; vendors simply show up one hour prior to start time to be directed to their booth space. Residents can receive Facebook reminders on what produce is in season, plus upcoming entertainment and activities.

