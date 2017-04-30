Alton fifth-graders win national math contest

× Expand Photo provided by Gregory Budzban

A group of Alton School District fifth-graders who weren’t particularly excited about mathematics wanted to try a different way to learn.

Rising up to the challenge of giving them what they wanted was the College of Arts and Sciences at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, and soon after, the Alton Math Games League was formed.

Through a game designed to teach important ideas in prime numbers and factoring, four teams were formed and “math coaches” were chosen from Alton High School students, along with two SIUE students who helped coordinate the league.

“The league had a regular season in March, followed by a tournament on April 1, where the Alton Mathletes won the tournament championship,” said Gregory Budzban, dean of the SIUE College of Arts and Sciences.

The local champions went on to compete at the national contest April 22 in Washington, D.C., as part of the National Math Festival.

The Alton team defeated the competition and brought home the national championship, winning against teams from New York City and Chicago as well as Virginia teams from Richmond and Petersburg.

The Mathematical Association of America and the Tensor/Summa Foundation provided funding assistance. With support from the John Simmons Family Foundation, the group filmed a documentary of the process and is hoping to air it on PBS.

