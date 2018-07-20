Alton Fire Department awarded $227,273 grant

The Alton Fire Department has received a $227,273 grant through the Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.

The department qualified for a regional project in which multiple organizations serving more than one local jurisdiction will benefit directly from the activities requested with grant funds. A post on the Lewis and Clark Community College Facebook page states that the funding will be used for mobile training facility for the college's Fire Science program.

U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) and Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) on July 17 announced approximately $1.1 million awarded to 10 Illinois communities. The program helps first-responder organizations obtain emergency response equipment, personal protective equipment, firefighting and emergency vehicles and training to ensure the safety of both first responders and the public.

“Our nation’s firefighters are called upon day after day to protect our communities,” Durbin said. “As these brave men and women put themselves in harm’s way, we must ensure that they are equipped with the best, most up-to-date tools possible to do their jobs well. Senator Duckworth and I are proud to fight for funding that will support our first responders throughout Illinois.”

“In communities all across Illinois, firefighters risk their lives and run toward danger when others run away,” Duckworth said. “We owe it to them to make sure they have the best equipment and training, and I’m proud to join Senator Durbin in announcing these resources to help make that possible.”

The program is administered by DHS’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and, since 2001, has provided approximately $7.1 billion in grants to first-responder organizations.

