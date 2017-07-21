Alton Fire Department awarded $863,602 federal grant

U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) and Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) on Thursday announced the U.S. Department of Homeland Security awarded approximately $2.69 million to communities across Illinois through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, including $863,602 for the Alton Fire Department.

The program provides first-responder organizations with the access to emergency response equipment, firefighting and emergency vehicles, personal protective equipment and training in an effort to create safer, more prepared communities.

“Firefighters in communities throughout Illinois risk their lives and run toward danger when others run away,” Duckworth said. “We owe it to them to make sure they have the best equipment and training, and I’m proud to join senator Durbin in announcing this funding to help them get it.”

“Our nation’s firefighters are called upon day after day to protect our citizens,” Durbin said. “As these brave men and women put themselves in harm’s way, we must ensure that they are equipped with the best training and tools possible to do their jobs well. I’m proud to fight for funding that will support our first-responders across Illinois.”

The Alton Fire Department will receive $863,602 as part of the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response program to help ensure departments are able to meet their staffing needs and improve overall preparedness. Others receiving funds through the program are the village of Schiller Park Fire Department and Frankfort Fire Protection District.

Stickney Fire Department, Grand Chain Volunteer Fire Department, Crestwood Fire Department, Mineral & Gold Fire Protection District, Summit Fire Department and Village of Schiller Park Fire Department received a total of $840,264 to strengthen operations and safety, including professional training, personal protective equipment, modifications to facilities and supplies that support firefighting and non-affiliated EMS operations and safety.

Since fiscal year 2001, Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program has provided approximately $6.7 billion in grants to first-responder organizations. The program is administered by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency in cooperation with the U.S. Fire Administration.

