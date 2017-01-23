Alton Fire Department rolls out ambulance service

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Melissa Meske One of the city of Alton's new ambulances (left) arrives at the Alton Memorial Hospital emergency department. The other ambulance is part of the hospital's fleet. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Melissa Meske One of Alton’s new ambulances arrives at the emergency entrance at Alton Memorial Hospital on Friday, Jan. 20, after transporting a patient to the facility. Prev Next

Just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, the new Alton Fire Ambulance service went out on its first call, transporting a patient to a local hospital. Its first shift began at 7 a.m. that morning, and after that first call, the city’s ambulance kept busy all day long.

The ambulances were scheduled to be put into service by April 1, but Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold managed to make it happen 2 1/2 months early.

“The main reason for the early start was because of all the planning that had gone into the implementation of the ambulance service,” Sebold said. “We found ambulances faster than we had thought we would, and all the regulatory approvals came in quicker.”

The two ambulances arrived at the department in November, at a price of $160,000 and fully equipped.

“The price for the two trucks included the power stretchers and the power stretcher loading devices,” Sebold said. “We essentially got two trucks for the price of one.”

The chief clarified that only one unit will be in service, with the other unit in “reserved apparatus” status and available as backup if needed.

Sebold said two firefighters will man each shift, with four shifts running to provide the service throughout the city. To be prepared for their first day of service, firefighters had to familiarize themselves with how the trucks operate, the location of equipment and supplies, and the locations of the two Alton hospital emergency department entrances.

Ambulance personnel also completed training on a different report-writing software they now use. Other training the ambulance staff completed covered “radio reports,” where they learned how to call into a hospital’s emergency room and give the status of the patient inbound throughout the transport.

“Many of our personnel have experience working part time with other area ambulance services, so they knew what to expect,” Sebold said. “We have also provided paramedic service since 1985, with experienced paramedics and EMTs already on staff, so for some only the transport aspect was new.”

He added that no new personnel have been hired; instead, staff have been moved from ladder truck duty to the ambulance service.

There are no concerns for a shortage of personnel available for fire response, however. In regard to those staff who will man the ambulance service, Sebold made it clear: “They are still firefighters and will still respond to fires. It may just be in the ambulance instead.”

He said their fire gear is mounted in the ambulance and with them at all times.

Battalion Chief Rob Franke directed Tuesday’s inaugural shift. Franke joined the fire department in 1992 after working for many years with the former MEDCO Ambulance Service based out of the former Wood River Township Hospital. Other shifts will be directed by battalion chiefs Brad Sweetman, Dave Eichen and Tom House.

Last summer, Sebold estimated net annual ambulance service revenues would be in the $250,000 to $300,000 range, based on receiving 1,600 calls and a collection rate of 46 percent. The Firefighters’ Pension Fund would receive 70 percent of the gross revenues, and the remaining 30 percent would cover maintenance, equipment and supplies costs. Sebold had used Granite City as a comparison study, while noting Edwardsville and Collinsville also operate fire department-based ambulance services.

According to a statement in summer 2016, the change is part of the city’s ongoing efforts to meet the needs of residents and business owners.

“Our purpose for beginning to provide an ambulance service from the Alton Fire Department is to assist in recovering some of the rising cost of fire and emergency services,” Mayor Brant Walker said. “We want to avoid being faced with a situation where we need to raise the taxes of our citizens and business owners in order to maintain an adequate level of emergency response.”

Sebold noted another primary reason for the city to begin providing its own ambulance service was to “help the city make its underfunded contributions to the Firefighters’ Pension Fund.”

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter