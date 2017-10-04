Alton firehouse invites public inside

ALTON — In observance of Fire Prevention Week from Oct. 8-14, the Alton Fire Department will host an open house from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8.

At Station 1, 333 E. 20th St., a variety of activities will entertain and educate.

Along with the display of fire trucks, there will also be a child safety house and a host of other hands-on activities and demonstrations focused on fire safety. Also on the schedule is an auto extrication demonstration at 1 p.m., followed by a live fire demonstration at 2 p.m. For the adults, there will be brief instructions on fire extinguishers and how to properly use them along with basic CPR.

Free chili and hot dogs will be available, and attendance prizes will be given.

“The Alton firefighters are very excited to open the firehouse up to the public, not only to see firsthand the services we provide but maybe to get a little education on fire safety too,” Fire Chief Bernie Sebold said. “There is something for all ages.”

firepreventionweek.org

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter