Alton gas station sells $900,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket

If you bought a Lucky Day Lotto ticket in Alton, you may want to check it right away. A BP station sold a $900,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket in the Tuesday midday drawing.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at an Alton BP at 1630 East Broadway and matched all five numbers — 07 - 09 - 14 - 30 - 45 — to win the jackpot. The retailer will receive a bonus of $9,000, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

The Illinois Lottery urges the lucky winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they visit one of the Lottery’s five Prize Centers in Fairview Heights, Springfield, Rockford, Chicago, or Des Plaines. Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.

More than 20,000 players won prizes ranging from $1 to $200 in this Lucky Day Lotto drawing. Lucky Day Lotto drawings are twice a day, seven days a week. For more information or to subscribe online, visit illinoislottery.com.

