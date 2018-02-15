Alton-Godfrey Rotary’s Chili Chowdown on tap for March 5

× Expand chili

ALTON — The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club’s 33rd annual Chili Chowdown is set for Monday, March 5, at Main Street United Methodist Church in Upper Alton.

The popular fund-raising event features all-you-can eat chili, beverage, and dessert for just $8. Serving hours are 11 a.m. through 1 p.m. and again 4:30 p.m. through 7 p.m. Diners may eat in or carry-out.

Event chairman Dennis Wilson guards the secret Rotary chili recipe. He says it originated with the late Don Johnson, proprietor of DJ’s Bar and Grill in Upper Alton. Rotary Club members prepare and serve the chili. Over the years, the Chili Chowdown has been at a number of venues, but in recent years has settled into its home at Main Street United Methodist Church, which affords ample parking, ease of egress, and plenty of room for diners.

Tickets are available from any club member and will also be sold at the door. In addition, there will be a 50/50 raffle during the day. The event raises funds for local Rotary projects, including annual scholarships given in conjunction with the club’s Student of the Month program and to a student of industrial arts at Lewis and Clark Community College.

The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club was chartered by Rotary International on March 1, 1921. Since that time, the club has served the Alton and Godfrey communities by exhibiting Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self.” Many notable projects has been completed over the years, including a picnic pavilion at Haskell Park, the Steamboat Mural at Broadway and Henry streets, the statues of Lincoln and Douglas at Lincoln-Douglas Square, the Wadlow Statue, numerous fountains, including the current fountain at State House Circle; a Habitat for Humanity House, the greenhouse at the Community Supported Garden, and more.

Those interested in learning more about the Alton-Godfrey Rotary club can visit the club’s website. The club meets at 6 p.m. Monday evenings at the meeting room at Gentelin’s, except for the third Monday of the month when the meeting at 6 p.m. at Rolling Hills Golf Club. Visitors are welcome.

