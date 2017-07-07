Alton-Godfrey Rotary changes officers

The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club on June 26 swore in Ron Mayhew as president, Jim White as president-elect and Tim Hinrichs as secretary/treasurer for the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

Mayhew succeeds Gary Ayers, who served as president for 2016-2017.

The club recognized Chuck West and Tim Hinrichs as Paul Harris Fellows during the meeting. The recognition acknowledges individuals who contribute outstanding service to the club and to the Alton and Godfrey communities. To present the honor, the club contributed $1,000 each to the Rotary International Foundation for its humanitarian and educational projects, namely the eradication of polio. Since 1973, the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club has contributed $96,000 to the foundation to honor deserving individuals of the club.

The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club dates to 1921 and has served the community continuously since then. In addition to the scholarship program, the club’s projects of note include statues and the community Christmas Tree at Lincoln-Douglas Square, the Wadlow Statue in Upper Alton, fountains, a Habitat for Humanity house, the greenhouse at the Community Supported Garden, the steamboat mural in downtown Alton, and a picnic pavilion at Haskell Park.

