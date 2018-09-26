Alton-Godfrey Rotary cleans up pocket park

The Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey on Tuesday cleaned up the long-neglected Rotary Pocket Park at Third and Market streets.

Members of the group cut and pulled weeds, raked, used a bed edger and shovels to edge a ‘V’ in the top west curb to retain mulch, and staked a landscape barrier. They also cleaned both the intersections at Third Street and Market/Alley and cleaned the clogged surface drain.

The city of Alton will pick up the debris and dump mulch on the barrier for group members to spread on a second work day.

“This will be a great improvement to this Rotary Pocket Park and should provide a ‘maintenance-free’ area for years to come,” a Rotary press release stated.

The park is approximately 23 by 85 feet, or less than 2,000 square feet.

A plaque at the park is inscribed as follows: “We look with pride upon our city” (Rotary Seal, Alton, 1966)

