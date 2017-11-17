Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club names Students of the Month

The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club honored Ben Simansky of Alton High School and Lauren Walsh of Marquette Catholic High School as Students of the Month for November.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6,000 scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as a Student of the Month during the school year. This is the 19th year of the program and 337 students have been recipients of this honor since the program was initiated.

Ben Simansky, son of Carolyn and Joel of Alton, is a member of the National Honor Society and the Mathematics Honor Society, and the recipient of the President’s Education Award. He is president of the National Honor Society.

His school activities range across the board: a tennis standout and tennis instructor, he was selected Alton High’s prom king. He has been in the YELL group and the Spanish Club.

His interest in the arts can be seen in his work in theater as a member of the thespian troop and his work in the school choirs, including the Chamber Choir.

He plays the violin and has performed with the Alton Junior Youth Symphony.

His array of community service centers on his work at St. Mary’s church as an altar server and trainer and member of its youth group. In the Boy Scouts he has scouted for food to help the hungry, led a den, and helped with an array of projects.

He is open to many options for his future as he considers colleges.

Lauren Walsh is a senior at Marquette and has lived in Alton her entire life with her parents, Deb and Tom Walsh, and sister, Kelsey. As a student in a demanding track at Marquette, she has been inducted into the National Honor Society. She also has been a major force in Vernacular and Debate Club for three years and served as the club’s president from 2016 to 2017.

She has played varsity soccer for four years and is the team’s captain. She has been a member of varsity golf for four years and captained it as well.

Other school activities include being a cheerleader four years, currently captain; Student Council, currently president; Students Against Destructive Decisions, Cultural Awareness Club, Breast Cancer Awareness Club and Campus Ministry.

She cites her work as a Raging Rivers lifeguard for the last three years as a crucial aspect of her development, especially in teamwork and mutual responsibility.

Her community involvement also extends to the RiverBend Growth Association as a member of the Youth Adults Committee.

She plans to major in engineering, perhaps in civil or industrial sectors, with a minor in Spanish with the possibility of playing soccer at the collegiate level.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter