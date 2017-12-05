Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club names Students of the Month

ALTON — The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club honored Breana Smith of Alton High School and Luke Eggering of Marquette Catholic High School as Students of the Month for December at the club’s regular meeting at Gentelin’s on Broadway.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6,000 scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as Student of the Month during the school year. This is the 21st year of the program and 369 students have been recipients of this honor since the program was initiated.

Breana Smith, daughter of Justin Smith and Amy Diaz of Godfrey, is a State Scholar and a member of the National Honor Society. She has been a member of the Student Council for four years and been actively involved in the school’s soccer, diving, and cheerleading teams. As a member of the cheerleading and soccer teams, she was honored as the scholar-athlete for those activities.

Smith’s academic efforts resulted in her selection as a junior marshal during graduation services. She is a member of numerous student organizations, including the physics and Spanish clubs as well as Mu Alpha Theta. She was also selected as a prom queen nominee last year and earned selection as a Wendy’s High School Heisman Scholar Athlete. Many would describe her as a “110-percenter” because of her effort in anything she is involved with.

Smith’s efforts are reflected in her participation in school and community service activities and projects. She plans to attend college and major in bioengineering and hopes to earn a doctorate in that field. The universities of Illinois and Missouri are her choices at this time.

Jedidiah Eggering of Maryvillle, the son of Luke and Kathyrn Eggering, is a member of the National Honor Society and has been on the high honor roll every semester since enrolling at Marquette. He is a member of the Campus Ministry, the trap team, and the baseball squad. He has an outstanding record of service hours, accumulating more than 500 to date while at Marquette.

Eggering is active in church activities and is a part of the right to life group. After graduating from Marquette, he plans to enroll at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, majoring in engineering and minoring in mathematics.

Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club President Ron Mayhew presented the students with plaques representing their selection to this honor.

