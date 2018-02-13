Alton-Godfrey Rotary recognizes Students of the Month

ALTON – Morgan Bemis of Alton High School and Keelie Stork of Marquette Catholic High School were honored as Students of the Month for February by the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club at the club’s regular meeting at Gentelin’s Restaurant.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6,000 scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as Student of the Month during the school year. This is the 21st year of the program and 373 students have been recipients of this honor since the program was initiated.

Morgan Bemis, daughter of Ryan and Kristin Bemis of Alton, is a member of the National Honor Society and has also been a member of the school’s Scholar Bowl team. She has been active in a number of student clubs and academic honor organizations.

Bemis has been a member of Alton High’s Symphonic and Honors Orchestras throughout her high school career. Her major activity has been her participation on the Redbird girls golf teams throughout her attendance at Alton High. She earned All Conference selection for three years. She was selected as the team’s MVP for two years and served as team captain for three years. Besides her effort as a member of the school’s golf team, she participated in state music solo and ensemble competition.

Bemis has been active in community service volunteer projects. She has worked as a counselor for several years at The Nature Institute. She plans to attend either Monmouth College or Truman State University, majoring in environmental science or sports management.

Keelie Stork is the daughter of Kevin and Michelle Stork of Jerseyville. At Marquette, she has participated in many extracurricular programs, including Student Council and serving as president of the National Honor Society.

She is captain of the school’s field hockey team and has been an active participant in the Campus Ministry and Veteran’s Heritage projects.

Stork has been accepted into the U.S. Naval Academy and is excited about pursuing a career as a naval officer.

Ron Mayhew, president of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club, presented the students with individual plaques representing their selection to this honor.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter