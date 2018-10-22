Alton-Godfrey Rotary to present A Salute to Veterans

× Expand The Glendale Riders

The Glendale Riders will headline the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club’s seventh annual Benefit Concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Ann Whitney Olin Theater in the Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.

The concert will feature The Glendale Riders performing a traditional classic country stage concert, along with a salute to military veterans.

Alton-Godfrey Rotary President Jim White said the club is excited about the concert.

“The Glendale Riders are one of the most popular groups in the area with a strong commitment to the community,” White said. “The Alton-Godfrey Rotary has a long history of service to the community and we are grateful that The Glendale Riders have enthusiastically agreed to perform in concert to support the Rotary scholarship fund.”

Members of The Glendale Riders include Steve Schwegel, lead vocals and rhythm guitar; Jeff Bensman, lead guitar and lead vocals; Jared Bensman, fiddle and guitar; Jim Bensman, drums and vocals; Chris Hammann, bass guitar; and John Hand, keyboard and vocals.

Schwegel said the band is excited to perform the show at Hatheway Hall.

“We put on a Rotary concert at Hatheway last year and really enjoyed it,” he said. “It’s a unique opportunity for fans of traditional classic country to enjoy a show at a venue like this. It’s one of the favorite shows for us to do.”

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the club’s scholarship fund, which awards $9,000 in scholarships annually. Each month during the school year, the club honors two students from Alton High School, Marquette Catholic High School, and Mississippi Valley Christian as students of the month. For the past 20 years, the club has awarded a college scholarship at the end of the school year to one of the student of the month qualifiers. The current scholarship award is $6,000. In addition, the club awards a $3,000 scholarship annually to a Lewis and Clark Community College student who is pursuing a degree in one of the industrial arts.

Reserved seats for A Salute to Veterans featuring the Glendale Riders are available for $20 each from Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club members, Norton-Rain Insurance on State Street in Alton, Karen Wilson State Farm Insurance on Tolle Lane in Godfrey, WBGZ Radio on Market Street in Alton, Scheffel Boyle on State Street in Alton, and Alton Physical Therapy on Clawson Street in Alton.

Beeer, wine, soda, and water will be offered for sale in the upper Hatheway lobby prior to the concert and during intermission.

The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club dates to 1921 and has served the community continuously since then. In addition to the scholarship program, club projects of note include statues and the community Christmas Tree at Lincoln-Douglas Square, the Wadlow Statue in Upper Alton; fountains, including the fountain at State House Circle; a Habitat for Humanity house, the greenhouse at the Community Supported Garden, the steamboat mural in downtown Alton, and a picnic pavilion at Haskell Park.

