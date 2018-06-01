Alton hardware store to host next Code Red signup

GODFREY | Village officials on Friday announced the next location and date for the expanded village disaster preparedness and Code Red signup drive.

The callback system known as Code Red, operated by Madison County and its Emergency Management Agency, sends group emergency messages to a caller’s cell phone, email or home phone to warn residents of imminent severe weather like thunderstorm or tornado warnings.

Godfrey Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra is working to support the Code Red mission by educating the public about measures to take at home to plan, prepare, and respond to disasters so residents can better protect themselves.

The next drive will be 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, at St. Peters Hardware & Rental, 2502 State St. in Alton. Sichra will help residents sign up for the service, answer questions about home and business disaster preparation, and distribute literature about the disaster planning process.

Village officials say it’s important for residents living in areas without warning sirens to sign up for the program. It may be the only warning to take cover, especially late at night.

“I’m especially grateful to county EMA staff Director Todd Fulton and Mary Kate Brown for the success of Code Red,” Sichra said. “I personally feel that those of us at the municipal level owe them a debt of gratitude for what they do for our community and at the very least, owe it to them to support the program they’ve worked hard to maintain by holding these drives locally to get more residents on board. Every person who signs up is a potential life that could be saved.”

The village is looking for other local businesses interested to host a signup drive. The only requirement needed is an area to set up a laptop, a wifi signal and a small table to set out informational literature for disaster planning and preparation.

Sichra said Mayor Mike McCormick has worked hard during his administration to encourage cooperation between the municipal government and local businesses to engage in public safety education programs.

Trustee Eldon Williams, chairman of the village’s Public Safety Committee, encourages everyone in the community to get signed up for Code Red warnings.

For more information, contact Chris Sichra at publicsafety@godfreyil.org.

