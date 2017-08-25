Alton High School graduate among BJC Scholars

× Expand Lindsey Grossheim (fourth from left) accepts her BJC scholarship during a lunch in St. Louis this summer. Steve Lipstein, CEO of BJC, (left) attended the scholarship presentation.

The BJC Learning Institute auditorium brimmed with promise, pride and gratitude as BJC HealthCare and The Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis honored the inaugural class of BJC Scholars at a recent luncheon and orientation.

Lindsey Grossheim, an Alton High School graduate who will major in nursing at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, was one of the 14 scholarship recipients. She was practical in her thoughts.

“I will not have to worry about money, so I can focus on my education,” Lindsay said.

“There is a real correlation between higher education and better health,” BJC CEO Steve Lipstein told the group. “Statistics show that a college degree adds 10 years to your life. We want to make an investment in you — not just your education, but your health as well. By creating this new scholarship opportunity, BJC hopes to make an impact in helping you attain your educational goals and in creating new opportunities for a brighter and healthier future.”

BJC created the scholarship opportunity in response to regional community needs identified by the Ferguson Commission and For the Sake of All. Open to high school seniors planning to pursue a two- or four-year degree at a public Missouri or Illinois state college or university in their state of residence, the BJC Scholars Fund offers need-based awards of $10,000 per academic year. The annually renewable scholarship can be applied toward tuition, fees, room and board, transportation and incidental costs.

Twelve of the 14 scholarship recipients from throughout the region were on hand with family members and supporters to meet BJC and Foundation leadership and receive information about the scholarship award process. June Fowler, BJC senior vice president of communications, marketing and public affairs, encouraged the students to look around the room.

“I had the very good fortune of finding people to help me along my journey,” Fowler said. “There are people in this room who are willing to help you along the way.”

