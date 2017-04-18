Alton High School joins forces with Alton-Godfrey Rotary to fight hunger

Alton High School students met after school April 12 in the school cafeteria to pack meals to send to an orphanage in Haiti.

The Interact Club of Alton High School organized the event and students from YELL and the National Honor Society joined in. The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club was a co-sponsor of the event.

In all, the students assembled and packed 4,300 meals to be shipped to the orphanage. The island is suffering its worst food crisis in 15 years. In October 2016, Hurricane Matthew ripped through Haiti, bringing 145-mph winds that stripped crops from what was once the island’s breadbasket.

Jacksonville Rotarian Ron Heard of Feeding Children Worldwide CI trucked in the food and packaging. The students assembled and boxed packets containing fortified rice casserole meals designed to sustain victims of hunger and starvation.

