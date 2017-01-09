Alton High School's Air Force JROTC gets top rating

ALTON – Alton High School’s Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Unit IL-981 earned an overall score of Exceeds Standards on their unit evaluation for the 2016 school year.

Their score is the highest rating possible on the evaluation and is no easy task to accomplish, Col. Rachel Fuller stated in a press release. Cadets spearheaded the operation by maintaining a strong standard of perseverance, leadership and work ethic. IL-981’s cadets worked together to construct a military briefing, lead a flight drill sequence and perform a mass formation for the unit inspector. They briefed the inspector about their unit goals for the 2016-2017 school year and took pride in attaining more than 700 hours of community service since April 11.

IL-981 continues to strive in excellence by reaching for the prestigious honor of Distinguished Unit with Merit, an award that less than 30 percent of units worldwide earn. Alton High’s IL-981 Unit dedicates their cadets toward serving their nation and community through integrity, service and excellence. Membership is open to all 9th- to 12th-grade AHS students, and there is never a military service commitment for participation in JROTC.

