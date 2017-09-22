Alton jazz fest and expo shirts available at visitor center

ALTON — One-of-a kind event t-shirts are available at the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St.

Shirts highlighting the Alton Expo and the Alton Jazz and Wine Fest are for sale for $10 each at the Alton Visitor Center. Sizes and quantities are limited.

The Expo shirt has the event’s multicolor logo printed on a white shirt. The jazz and wine fest shirt features the event logo on a grey background.

“These are great one-of-a-kind t-shirts highlighting the return of the Alton Expo and the inaugural Jazz and Wine Fest on the Alton riverfront,” said Brett Stawar, President and CEO of the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Everyone needs to have one.”

The Alton Visitor Center is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

