Alton Little Theater kicks off season with “God’s Favorite”

× Expand photo courtesy of Pete Basola The cast of Alton Little Theater’s production of “God’s Favorite” (from left) Anthony Tuzzo as Ben Benjamin, Christy Luster as Sarah Benjamin, Carol Hodson as Rose Benjamin, Howard Bell as Joe Benjamin, and Brant McCance as David Benjamin.

Sometimes even theatrical plays with comedy at their core can shine a different light on human mortality.

Alton Little Theater’s 85th season opener, Neil Simon’s “God’s Favorite,” has had that effect, cast members say. The play’s story centers on successful Long Island businessman Joe Benjamin, who is visited by Sidney Lipton (“a messenger from God”). The messenger’s mission is to test Joe’s faith and report back to God (“The Boss”).

The director and actors recently shed some truths about directing and acting in the play that was first produced on Broadway in 1974, and which also put a contemporary spin on the Bible’s book of Job.

What do you feel the themes are in this show?

Howard Bell (who plays Joe Benjamin): “Even pain can be funny.”

Carol Hodson (Joe’s wife, Rose): “Faith.”

Anthony Tuzzo (Ben Benjamin): “Family.”

Aaron Mermelstein (Sidney Lipton): “I’m just here to get laughs.”

What do you feel Simon was trying to accomplish when writing this story?

Bell: “He took a story out of the Bible that people knew and he just put a little flesh around it, and updated it into the 20th Century. And of course, he’s Neil Simon, so he does that with comedy.

Hodson: “He wanted to do this one to show humanity on a real honest-to-God (no pun intended) level with family crisis mixed in.”

Brant McCance (David Benjamin): “The prodigal son fits to a point, where my relationship kind of goes backward from what everybody else’s kind of does to a certain point. I go from distant from everybody to closer, whereas at one point everybody is real close and I go distant.”

What do you want the audience to leave with?

Hodson: “A warm feeling. I think they are going to take a lot home. I think they are going to start thinking about their own faith. They are going to think about turmoil, about the laughter ... they are going to leave here with a warm, cozy feeling, I think.”

Gary Wilson (assistant director): “I think that’s the comic genius of Neil Simon — to be able to laugh at those things, like ‘I really hope I can say this out loud,’ but he does it in way that you know it’s funny. ‘I shouldn’t be laughing at this but that’s funny.’”

In the recent news of Neil Simon’s passing, how has that changed, if at all, your approach to acting/directing in the show?

Bell: “A year ago, when I did ‘The 39 Steps,’ I discovered I had prostate cancer. And there’s a part of me that can sometimes feel like Job. I mean, I’m finally in an area where I can do theater and now I’m looking at my mortality. For me, that’s always in the back of my mind.”

Vince Ojeda (the butler): “You do realize that your days are numbered, and you just want to let it all out. You put it all out there when you’re on stage, and you have fun with it. That’s something that I’ve learned over the last couple of years since I got back into theater because of Carol (Hodson). Your days are numbered. Enjoy it.”

Simon, 91, the playwright of the show, who was also known for famous works such as “The Odd Couple” and “Barefoot in the Park,” passed away Aug. 26 because of pneumonia complications.

For more information, visit the website.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter