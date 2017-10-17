Alton Macy’s walls will soon come down

× Expand Photo by Eric Stauffer The Macy's building at Alton Square Mall, prior to the store's closure.

ALTON — The former Macy’s building at Alton Square Mall will soon become merely a memory.

It was announced Oct. 12 that demolition of the structure will begin within 30 days and will take 60-90 days to complete.

Owners of the mall, Atlanta-based Hull Properties Group, had first announced demolition plans in March. The city recently approved issuance of a demolition permit for the work to begin.

At its Sept. 27 meeting, the City Council also approved a feasibility study to be conducted regarding the proposed TIF district for the Alton Square Mall Redevelopment Project.

“The cost of the study is $32,500 and the entire cost is being borne by the owners of the mall,” Alton Director of Development and Housing Greg Caffey previously said.

Demolition costs are projected to be approximately $300,000.

Hull Properties rolled out an extensive reinvestment plan for their Alton property this past spring that includes major renovations and restructuring. Plans include moving all of the current tenants to the lower floors and renovating the upper floor into a space conducive to medium-size retail stores. There are also plans to construct space in the current parking areas for standalone shops and eating establishments. The mall’s anchor stores include JCPenney and Ross Dress for Less.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter