Alton Main Street forum to feature new Tony’s project

ALTON | Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, What’s Up Downtown, is set for 5:30 p.m. today (May 8) at Tony’s Restaurant, 312 Piasa St.

This is a great opportunity to check out the restaurant’s newest expansion project, The Vogue Room, a renovated event venue at the corner of Third and Piasa streets in the former Vogue Department store. The former store has been transformed into a gorgeous space for weddings, receptions, and other occasions for as many as 250 seated guests.

The public is invited to learn the latest news regarding developments in Alton’s historic downtown district, including updates from new and existing businesses, news on real estate transactions, and details of special events.

The evening’s featured speakers will be:

Barbie and Bryan Brynildsen of WOW Furnishings and Event Center, speaking about their recent acquisition of the former Talbert law building at 630 E. Broadway, where they will be opening an additional event venue

Mark McMurray of Bluff City Outdoors, giving updates on the process of working with the Small Business Revolution

Chelsey Logan, who has recently opened a photography studio in Mineral Springs Mall

Details will be shared for upcoming events and projects presented by Alton Main Street, such as:

Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market 26th season starting Saturday, May 12

Pup Crawl on Saturday, May 19, which is a Pub Crawl across nine pet-friendly patios where attendees can bring their dogs to the party

21st annual All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show on Sunday, June 10

Updates on the public improvement projects from the Small Business Revolution

What’s Up Downtown is a casual open forum where the community will be brought up to date by Alton Main Street, business and property owners, city officials, the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau, and other stakeholders. Attendees will also enjoy complimentary refreshments and the opportunity to network with other downtown enthusiasts. Future dates for What’s Up Downtown are Aug. 14 and Nov. 13.

To get involved with the ways Alton Main Street volunteers are working to promote the district and improve the community’s quality of life, contact Executive Director Sara McGibany at (618) 463-1016 or email sara@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of the organization’s beautification projects, special events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, visit the website.

