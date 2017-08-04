Alton Main Street launches pop-up shop series

× Expand Photo by Neesa Rajbhandari The S.W.A.P. Team, via Wikimedia Commons A clothing swap in a gym in Toronto, Ontario.

ALTON — Swapping is the new shopping! Clean out your closet and join Alton Main Street from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5 for a Pop-Up Clothes Swap at Mineral Springs Mall, 301 E. Broadway.

To participate, simply bring gently used clothing and accessories you no longer want and trade them in for new items.The event is open to the public and free to attend if you bring clothes to swap or canned goods to donate. The entrance fee is $5 to attend empty-handed. Leftover clothing will be donated to the Caravan Resale Shop to support the Oasis Women's Center. Attendees may also bring fabric in any condition (such as worn-out clothing, shabby pillows and blankets), which will be recycled with Remains Inc. as a fundraiser for Grassroots Grocery.

A needs assessment conducted by Alton Main Street revealed many community members are seeking additional clothing stores and resale shops. “Pop-up shops” are creative temporary retail and restaurant establishments in underutilized commercial spaces that provide a tangible way to test the market. Successful pop-up events can provide confidence to entrepreneurs that the public will support their idea for a new business. A series of pop-up shopping concepts are in the works with themes based survey information.

“An additional benefit of the clothing swap is that it’s sure to increase foot traffic for the rest of the Broadway businesses,” Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany said. “Hopefully, attendees will score some great freebies at the event and turn around to spend the hard-earned dollars they saved at other shops and restaurants while they’re in the district.”

Alton Main Street’s ultimate economic development goal is to reduce instances of Alton residents leaving town to make purchases or find experiences, which drains the city’s sales tax base.

For more information, contact coordinator Laura Blair at blairlairstudios@gmail.com. To get involved with the many ways that Alton Main Street volunteers are working to promote the district and improve the quality of life in the community, contact McGibany at (618) 463-1016 or email sara@altonmainstreet.org.

DowntownAlton.com

facebook.com/AltonMainStreet

