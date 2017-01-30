Alton Main Street planning new cultural festival

ALTON — Alton Main Street will present a new cultural celebration Saturday, March 18, aptly named Small Town — Big World.

The day will feature activities that represent a wonderfully diverse community in a number of establishments. The organization is lining up multiple host venues and inviting the public to get involved by contributing elements of ethnic cuisine, traditional clothing, world music, dance performances, visual art, martial arts, sports, handicrafts and more.

“We have gotten feedback from many people in the community that they would like to see a big multicultural celebration take place in Alton,” said Sara McGibany, executive director of Alton Main Street. “For the last few years I have been fortunate to work with my friend Allen Collins, helping in small ways with the dining event that he organizes for the community. I asked if he would be interested in building on his event by inviting other venues to participate as well.”

Kicking off the festivities will be the fourth annual Nations of the World Dining Event — a luncheon at Deliverance Temple that will start at 1 p.m. where Collins introduces youths and families to delicious cuisines from a variety of ethnic backgrounds, while simultaneously teaching about formal dining etiquette, higher educational opportunities, family activities and valuable community resources available in the Riverbend. Collins has operated a youth mentoring and tutoring program called Art of Universal Language since 2011, volunteering his time every first and third Saturday of the month to teach children about art, music, technology and other life skills to help improve their education and integrity.

“I am happy to partner with Alton Main Street to expand on this event, which will allow even more people to share elements of their heritage and learn about other cultures,” said Allen Collins, CEO of Art of Universal Language.

This informative international dining event is open to the public, and anyone who is interested in contributing to or attending the meal may contact Collins at (618) 540-2265 or aulevery1@yahoo.com for more information. Free admission to the speaker presentation and musical, tickets for the meal are $2 for youth and $15 per adult.

A map with a schedule of events will direct participants on this self-guided experience. Community members who would like to contribute an element of any size to the celebration are encouraged to contact Alton Main Street at (618) 463-1016 or info@altonmainstreet.org to discuss specifics. Performances and exhibits will be grouped in appropriate venues, and scheduled based on mutual availability.

“Just with a limited amount of outreach in this early stage, we have already made contact with people who would like to represent Japan, Guatemala, Mexico, Columbia, Brazil, the Caribbean and many African nations,” said Cody Hinkle, Alton Main Street board member and chairperson of the event. “We are looking forward to this exciting day of unity for our community.”

