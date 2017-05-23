Alton Main Street seeks survey responses

ALTON — Alton Main Street has launched a needs assessment survey to gauge which businesses and quality of life improvements are sought after in the downtown district.

A survey link is on the organization’s home page.

The organization’s Economic Development Committee will use the data to proactively target businesses the community has requested. The ultimate goal is to reduce instances of Alton residents leaving town to make purchases or find experiences, which drains Alton’s sales tax base. Feedback from the survey will clearly demonstrate to investors and prospective businesses which products and services are desired but cannot be found locally.

“This survey is very important, because as downtown Alton continues to blossom, it is crucial to make sure that we focus on smart growth that meets the needs of our community,” Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany said.

“Data from the responses will be used to attract developers, fill vacant real estate, and craft a strategy to incubate start-up businesses who would benefit from support services,” Economic Development Committee Chairman Scott Yanta said. “We are very pleased with the response thus far, collecting over 250 responses in the first week through promotion on social media alone.”

Yanta is a real estate agent with Paul Lauschke & Associates and member of the Alton Main Street Board of Directors.

The survey also inquires which quality of life improvements are most important to your family or business, how respondents would like to be involved with downtown’s resurgence, as well as primary sources of local news, which will assist Alton Main Street with community organizing. The survey is a way for Alton citizens and downtown residents to have a tangible role in how their neighborhood evolves.

The survey will be available online through Aug. 1, and the results will be announced at Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, What’s Up Downtown, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Jacoby Arts Center. Paper copies of the survey are available at the Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market. As an added incentive, everyone who fills out the survey before Aug. 1 will be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift certificate to any business that is a dues-paying partner of Alton Main Street.

Downtown Alton is fertile ground for small business, where the “shop local” movement has taken hold. For many communities similar to Alton, fostering small business growth has been the key to transitioning from a manufacturing-based economy. Alton Main Street and its partners are available to help entrepreneurs navigate obstacles. For details of the organization’s special events, networking activities, investment opportunities, beautification projects and more, visit the website or Facebook page.

DowntownAlton.com

facebook.com/AltonMainStreet

