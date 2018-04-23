Alton Main Street to host clothes swap

What: A clothes swap is a specific kind of swap meet where people bring their unwanted, gently used or new clothes and exchange them for clothing they can use. It’s a great way to refresh your wardrobe while being both fiscally and environmentally responsible, benefiting Oasis Women’s Shelter and Riverbend Community Food Pantry.

When: Sunday, April 29, noon to 5 p.m.

Where: The Crystal Ballroom at Mineral Springs Mall

How it works: Swapping is a sustainable and alternative way to shop. When people exchange their unwanted items for new-to-them clothing, we are putting usable clothing back into the community and keeping it out of the landfill.

Clothes swapping is a growing trend, and it has now arrived in Alton. What makes ours unique is that we will host clothing for all ages. Swappers show up with their unwanted, clean, gently used or new clothing and shop for themselves and others.

We ask for a $5 fee if you bring clothes to swap or $10 without.

This helps us cover the cost to run and promote our event. We are willing to waive this fee for non-perishable goods on behalf of the Riverbend Community Food Pantry. We highly encourage people to bring non-perishable food items in addition to the monetary fee. Your money will go far at our swap, so any way to give back to the community is embraced.

We are also offering people a way to recycle their tired, worn-out or stained fabric items. Remains Inc. will collect, recycle, and repurpose any items that have outlasted their use. (According to Remnants Inc. website, the average person throws 68 pounds of clothing, shoes, linens, and other items away per year.) Bottom line, in a world of “fast fashion,” swapping is good for the environment.

All clothing at the end of the day will be donated to The Caravan Resale shop, which benefits the Oasis women’s shelter.

What can the public do to become involved?

Bring any unwanted, gently used or new clothing and shop all you want for $5. Fresh clothing is cycled in all day long. You can help us get it on the floor faster if you separate your items by size and type (t-shirts, skirts, etc.). Hang them on hangers if you have them. Bind like items, such as socks and shoes together.

And bring a reusable shopping bag for all the goodies you’re going to find.

Bag your tired and worn-out items separately and we will recycle them responsibly through Remains Inc.

What do we have to offer?

Besides an inexpensive and sustainable way to clean out and revamp your closet, we are offering a fun shopping experience. All shoppers will be given a ticket to enter a raffle for a selection of door prizes. People love coming together for the hunt of a good deal.

We are offering complimentary coffee to help fuel that energy. Kathleen McKeever of Frost Bakery will be setting up and offering a selection of baked goods.

We want everyone to have a fun shopping experience. If the idea of clothes shopping is something that overwhelms you, co-organizer Stephanie Schrage has offered personal shopping assistance. You can make an appointment and she will dedicate her time to helping you find items that work for you.

If you are only interested in donating and cleaning out your closet, then for your convenience, sign up with Dana Wynn, who is offering several drop-off times and locations. We are referring anyone interested in drop-off to check the Facebook event for more information, as it is an evolving schedule based on need.

Future plans

Before I can discuss the future, let’s talk about the past. When we got a hole in our knee, those pants became shorts. If you lost a button it was sewn back on. Clothing was more expensive and cost a greater percentage of the household budget. The urge to throw a garment away when you can purchase a brand new one on the cheap is the essence of fast fashion. But there are flaws to this system. Not only are we contributing to an unsustainable problem that chokes our landfills but also we’re also, perhaps unintentionally, contributing to child labor and modern day slavery. The textile industry is consumer-driven and wasteful. It’s hard to imagine what a $3 to $4 t-shirt has to do with child labor, trafficking and modern day slavery, but there is a link. There’s a reason people can and will throw away an article of clothing rather than mend it. Clothing is comparatively cheaper than it’s ever been before. So the question is, “Why?” The answer is not pretty or comfortable.

Child labor accounts for a large part of the work force in the textile industry. Non-living wages, conditions so appalling they are the equivalent to forced labor and child trafficking, can all play a role in the production of that very inexpensive t-shirt that is so easily bought, worn and thrown away.

There is a growing consciousness of responsible spending in society and I’m part of a team that embraces that concept. We hope to raise awareness of a changing mentality when it comes to fashion and dressing.

Our team has been discussing thoughts and plans for how to nurture this event. We hope to reach out to local seamstresses and fabric artists to offer workshops on how to fix, reuse, and recycle textiles so that they have extended life and purpose.

We would love to give people the skills to sew a button back on or patch a hole instead of throwing a garment away.

Sandi Blair of Sandi’s Costumes, Fabric & Alterations will be with us April 29 offering her advice, fittings, and demos about upcycling and fix-it ideas. Sandi can let you know if something can or cannot be made to fit with a simple alteration. Her series of demonstrations will offer Swappers ideas and skills to make the most of their swapped goodies.

This article is by Laura Blair of Blair Lair Studios.

