Alton Main Street to host Trivia Night fundraiser

Alton Main Street

ALTON | Alton Main Street will host a Trivia Night fundraiser Friday, Aug. 10, at Argosy Casino Alton to help advance the organization’s mission to promote and improve historic downtown Alton.

The event will take place in the casino’s Music Hall, 1 Piasa St. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and play will begin at 7 p.m. The cost for a table of 10 players is $150, and tables or single seats are available. The team that comes in first place will take home a $150 cash prize; there is a $100 prize for second place and a $50 prize for third place. The event will also include silent action items, a 50/50 drawing, fun participatory games, and of course lots of fascinating trivia questions — many with an Alton theme. No outside food or beverage is permitted; the casino will offer food and beverage specials and a cash bar will be available.

Tables can be purchased via PayPal by visiting the homepage. If your group is less than 10 people that will not be a problem; upon arrival a group will be seated at a table with others to complete the team. Organizers are seeking auction items of any value, which gains great exposure for businesses as supporters of downtown Alton’s continued revitalization. Call (618) 463-1016 for details on donating to the auction. Guests must be age 21 with a valid photo ID to board the casino.

For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter